Jimmy Kimmel Mean Tweets with Luke Combs and Luke Bryan!

Jimmy Kimmel’s “Mean Tweets” segment is always full of laughs and his latest compilation of artists’ reading mean tweets were no exception! The segment starts with Billie Eilish reading this tweet, “Billie Eilish dresses like she got her clothes stolen at the gym so they gave her what they had in the lost and found bin.”

Chance The Rapper couldn’t believe there were people that didn’t like him after reading this mean tweet, “Chance the Rapper? More like Chance the worthless spineless dic*less soulless purposeless virtueless sellout. Nice Doritos commercial, you piece of sh*t.”

Leon Bridge read a mean tweet about making music for eclectic white people while Cardi B wondered how people thought she “looked loud.” “I just watched a muted performance of Cardi B and that bit*h just looks loud without any sound on like no thank you,” the mean tweet read, “How do I “look loud,” asked Cardi after reading the tweet.