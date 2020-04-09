Jobless Rate Soars with Millions More Unemployed

Since the country basically shutdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus more than 16 million Americans have lost their jobs, especially in Florida.

A new, mobile-friendly online application for Reemployment Assistance has been made available by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity. Users must create a password-protected login at the website

Floridians who do not have a current open Reemployment Assistance claim should complete their application online.

To download the paper Reemployment Assistance application, Floridians should visit this website.

If a Floridian chooses to submit a paper application for Reemployment Assistance benefits, they should mail their application to DEO, and a representative will call when their application is processed.

Most recently more than 6-million more Americans filed first-time unemployment claims last week, a quarter-million fewer than the previous week’s revised total.

More than 16-million U.S. workers have filed for unemployment benefits over the past three weeks as the coronavirus outbreak spreads.

The biggest increases in claims were in Florida, California, New York, Michigan, Georgia, Texas, and New Jersey. The largest decreases were in Nevada, Rhode Island, and Minnesota.

###