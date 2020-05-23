Joe Biden Says “You Ain’t Black” If You Vote For Trump

Democratic White House candidate Joe Biden is catching heat after some comments he made during an interview with prominent black radio host, Charlamagne Tha God.

Throughout the interview on Friday, Biden talked about his ties to the black community, having a black woman running mate, wiping weed crime, and more.

Toward the end of the interview, when a campaign aide interrupted to end the interview because Biden was out of time, Charlamagne responded saying: “You can’t do that to black media.”

“I do that to white media and black media,” Mr Biden said, stating that his wife was waiting to use their home broadcast studio.

Charlamagne suggested that Biden should return for another interview because he still had more questions.

Biden agreed to do another interview but also responded “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or for Trump, then you ain’t black!”

Charlamagne’s nationally syndicated Breakfast Club show reaches more than 8 million listeners each month.