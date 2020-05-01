Joe Biden under Pressure to Respond to Assault Allegations

We will finally hear from former Vice President Joe Biden this morning about the intensifying allegations of sex assault against him.

Former Senate aide Tara Reade says then-Senator Joe Biden sexually assaulted her in 1993.

The Biden campaign has said “this absolutely did not happen.”

The former vice president will be asked about the allegation tomorrow on Morning Joe on MSNBC.

President Trump thinks Joe Biden should respond to accusations of sexual assault against the presumed Democratic presidential nominee.

Adding that the allegations by former Senate staffer Tara Reade could be false.

Trump also said he knows “all about false accusations.”

The president has been accused of sexual misconduct by over two dozen women.

He also compared Biden’s situation to that of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who was accused of misconduct during his nomination.