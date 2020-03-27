Joe Diffie diagnosed with COVID-19 coronavirus

Crystal K. Martel

Crystal K. MartelJoe Diffie has contracted the COVID-19 coronavirus. The singer released a statement to his fans on Friday sharing his health update, and asking for privacy during his illness.

“I am under the care of medical professionals and currently receiving treatment,” the 61-year-old singer explained. “My family and I are asking for privacy at this time. We want to remind the public and all my fans to be vigilant, cautious and careful during this pandemic.”

Known for hits such as “Pickup Man” and “Third Rock from the Sun,” Joe is one of the ‘90s most successful country stars. He is also one of the era’s most name-checked stars, with the likes of Chris Young and Jason Aldean tipping their hat to his influence in their songs.

Diffie's among the only mainstream country performers to confirm a COVID-19 diagnosis, although Americana mainstay John Prine’s wife, Fiona Whelan, also announced last week that she's been diagnosed with the virus.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

