Joe Diffie Passes Away at Age 61 to Coronavirus Complications

Country music star Joe Diffie has died from coronavirus complications at the age of 61. His rep confirmed in a statement, Grammy-winning country music legend Joe Diffie passed away today, Sunday March 29 from complications of coronavirus. His family respects their privacy at this time. His catalog of hits include, Honky Tonk Attitude, Prop Me Up Beside the Jukebox and Pick Up Man.

“Can’t believe the news about Joe Diffie …..my heart breaks for your family and friends and fans ….count me right in there too – you were THE REAL DEAL JOE…tweeted Keith Urban. Gretchen Wilson posted Diffie’s album cover for Honky Tonk Attitude with the caption, “heartbroken.” “Absolutely no words for the loss of Joe Diffie. The music and legacy he leaves behind are legendary. Prayers for his family and friends,” tweeted Carrie Underwood and Tim McGraw shared his favorite Joe Diffie song tweeting, “I loved Joe… His music, his spirit, and his love for music… One of the most influential vocalists of our time in country music. So many great songs… However “Ships That Don’t Come In” always gets me.”

RIP Pickup Man