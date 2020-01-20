John K and Kelsea Ballerini wonder "If We Never Met" on new collaboration

ABC/Image Group LA

Kelsea Ballerini has once again ventured into the pop world.

The country superstar has teamed with up-and-coming pop singer John K for a new version of his song, "If We Never Met." The acoustic pop track finds the twosome pondering what their lives would look like if they hadn't crossed paths.

Kelsea's soft vocals can also be heard on the chorus but in the collaborative version, John K replaces the second verse that references Nashville with a new verse that has Kelsea singing lead.

"What if I would've left the party/What if you never looked twice when you saw me/In your favorite sweater," Kelsea sings. "Must have been for a reason/For worse or better/'Cause when I put it all together/It all comes back to you."

"If We Never Met" is the title track of John K's debut EP, released in April 2019. Kelsea's currently working on her third studio album, expected to be released this year. The lead single, "Homecoming Queen?," is currently in the top 20 on both the Billboard Country Airplay and Hot Country Songs charts.

