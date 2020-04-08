John Prine Has Passed Away at 73

John Prine has passed away do to complications of the coronavirus, his family confirmed to Rolling Stone.

John died yesterday (April 7) at Nashville’s Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Friends of the musician, and those who were inspired by him share their condolences on social media…

Over here on E Street, we are crushed by the loss of John Prine. John and I were "New Dylans" together in the early 70s and he was never anything but the lovliest guy in the world. A true national treasure and a songwriter for the ages. We send our love and prayers to his family. — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) April 8, 2020

The great John Prine is gone. A beautiful man. One of the very best. Love to Fiona and all the family @JohnPrineMusic pic.twitter.com/a19SPBkjha — John Kelly tweets (@johnkellytweets) April 8, 2020

My heart hurts learning that John Prine has passed away. He is singing with the angels. You will be missed but your songs will live on. ❤️ — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) April 8, 2020

My love is with the Prine family. We all mourn now. This is devastating. Absolutely devastating. A loss we can’t comprehend. — Ashley McBryde (@AshleyMcBryde) April 8, 2020

