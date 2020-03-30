John Prine now stable following COVID-19 diagnosis

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach Influential singer and songwriter John Prine's condition has improved following the announcement that he'd been diagnosed with COVID-19.

John's wife, Fiona Whealan Prine, turned to Twitter Monday to update fans that John, who's 73, is in stable condition.

"We are humbled by the outpouring of love for me and John and our precious family. He is stabile," she shares in her message. "Please continue to send your amazing Love and prayers. Sing his songs. Stay home and wash hands. John loves you. I love you."

The news comes one day after John's team released a statement that he was experiencing a "sudden onset" of COVID-19 symptoms and was admitted to the hospital on March 26. He was intubated two days later and by Sunday, his situation was described as "critical."

Fiona was previously diagnosed with the coronavirus but has since recovered.

Prine has built a storied career in folk music with 18 studio albums, including the Grammy-winning Fair & Square and his latest release, The Tree of Forgiveness, which reached the top five on the Billboard 200 in 2018.

