Johnny Cash’s years on Mercury Records are getting a fresh look with remastered releases, box sets

Between 1986 and 1991, Johnny Cash put out six albums on Mercury Records. Now, those projects are being revisited for the first time, as the label readies a string of new releases.

Available on April 24, the new material will consist of a comprehensive box set, The Complete Mercury Recordings 1986-1991, as well as a 24-track Greatest Hits album called Easy Rider: The Best of the Mercury Recordings.

The revisited records also include a number of the country legend’s duets with artists like Glen Campbell, Emmylou Harris, Waylon Jennings, Paul & Linda McCartney, Hank Williams Jr. and others.

The collection also features a reunion with Johnny’s iconic Sun Records "Class of '55" alums Carl Perkins, Jerry Lee Lewis and Roy Orbison.

The material on the new albums was remastered from the original tapes at UMG Studios Nashville. While they aren’t available until late April, you can preorder both the box set and the Greatest Hits album now.

