This Friday will one for the books as we gather to remember, honor, and celebrate those touched by cancer.

WPBF 25 News’ Mike Lyons and I will be hosting the nights event as we help with their mission to cure blood cancer, something Charles Esten is all too familiar with.

Esten’s daughter Addie is a blood cancer survivor, his song “Light the Night” is available for download now with ALL proceeds from the song going directly to LLS.

For more info or to register CLICK HERE