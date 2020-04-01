Jon Pardi and Summer Duncan postpone wedding

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAJon Pardi and his fiancée, Summer Duncan, have postponed their wedding in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Summer revealed on Instagram that "due to the uncertainty of the COVID-19," she and her country star fiancé are hitting pause on their wedding, originally scheduled for May.

The couple was planning to wed at a venue near Yellowstone National Park in Montana sometime next month, but Summer says that they want to keep their loved ones safe.

"We would be selfish to keep our wedding date and put our guests at risk," Summer writes alongside the couple's engagement photo, taken when Jon proposed during his show at the Ryman Auditorium last fall. "To all the other brides out there (and wedding vendors) it’s gonna be one hell of a busy fall!!"

Jon echoed this sentiment. Speaking with People in March, the "Heartache Medication" singer said that while he's looking forward to his upcoming nuptials, he was also thinking practically about the situation.

“I’m excited, but I just can’t be overexcited about it because there’s always that lingering, well, what if it [the virus] is not caught up by then? I have elderly people that are going to come, and I can’t put them in jeopardy," he explains. "I’m just kinda like whatever happens happens.”

Jon will host a live performance on social media Thursday night at 9:30 p.m. ET.

