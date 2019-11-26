Jon Pardi bringing "Heartache Medication" to Late Night with Seth Meyers

Jim Wright

Jon Pardi is heading to late night.

The traditional country singer is set to perform his current single, "Heartache Medication," on Late Night with Seth Meyers tonight. The song, which serves as the lead single off Jon's album of the same name, is currently in the top 10 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. The album debuted at #2 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart after its September release.

"Heartache Medication's" opening fiddle solo is performed by Jeneé Fleenor, who recently made history as the first woman to be nominated and win the CMA Award for Musician of the Year. She's also the fiddle player in Blake Shelton's band.

Jon celebrated his album's release with two shows at the Ryman Auditorium in October, where he proposed to his fiancée, Summer Duncan. He recently wrapped his headlining Heartache Medication Tour in early November.

Late Night with Seth Meyers airs on NBC at 12:35 p.m. ET.

