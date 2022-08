Jon Pardi poses for the 2021 CMT Music Awards at the Park at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin, Tennessee broadcast on June 9, 2021. John Shearer/GI

PaJon Pardi brought “Last Night Lonely” to the ‘Tonight Show’ (Aug. 9) as he gears up to release his new album, Mr. Saturday Night on Sept. 2.

Pardi is currently on his headlining Ain’t Always the Cowboy Tour with Lainey Wilson and Hailey Whitters.