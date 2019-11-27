Jon Pardi has cure for "Heartache Medication" on Late Night with Seth Meyers

Jim Wright

Jon Pardi brought a dose of "Heartache Medication" to Late Night with Seth Meyers Tuesday night.

The hitmaking star took to the late-night stage to perform the fiddle-filled track about curing one's misery with a glass of something strong.

"And here I go again/I'm drinkin' one, I'm drinkin' two/I got my heartache medication, a strong dedication/To gettin' over you," Jon croons while playing acoustic guitar, backed by a band that features steel guitar and fiddle, delivering a traditional country sound.

"Had a blast last night hanging out and performing on @LateNightSeth!" the singer writes on Twitter.

"Heartache Medication" is currently in the top 10 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. Jon recently wrapped a headlining tour in support of the single and album of the same name.

