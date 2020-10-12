Jon Pardi, Lindsay Ell to appear on inaugural Live Nation country podcast

UMG Nashville

Live Nation is partnering with country artists for a new podcast.

The touring company has announced “Country Conversations,” a new monthly podcast that sees President of Country Touring Brian O’Connell joining various country stars for a discussion and special performances.

The series launches tonight with appearances by Jon Pardi and Lindsay Ell.

“We wanted to start ‘Country Conversations’ because our fans at our festivals and on tour are so important to us, they’re the reason why we do this,” Brian says. “We also have a unique platform to help keep us connected and ease how much we are missing them this year.”

The episode airs at 8 p.m. ET on the Live Nation website and Facebook page.

By Cillea Houghton

