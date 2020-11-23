Jon Pardi marries Summer Duncan in Tennessee ceremony

ABC

Jon Pardi and Summer Duncan are married.

The couple tied the knot during an intimate ceremony at Saddle Wood Farms in Murfreesboro, Tennessee just outside of Nashville on Saturday night, People reports.

With a guest list of only immediate family and friends in Nashville, each person was tested for COVID-19 prior to the ceremony, and coronavirus prevention measures were observed throughout. Instead of a buffet, the couple opted for a sit-down meal at tables that were spaced throughout the room. The event was held indoors and outdoors with sanitation stations installed, along with custom “Parditime” masks.

Jon and Summer were married by the country star’s stylist, John Murphy, and each had two friends stand beside them at the alter as bridesmaids and groomsmen.

The couple’s first dance was to original song “Look at You,” which Jon wrote for his bride over the summer and recently recorded in studio.

“There’s never a right time in 2020 to get married, so after all the planning and replanning we were just happy we got to do it,” Summer says.

Jon and Summer got engaged in 2019 and originally planned to wed in Montana over Memorial Day weekend, but plans were canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. They plan to throw a bigger celebration when it’s safe to do so.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

