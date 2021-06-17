Jon Pardi postpones June concerts after doctor’s orders to go on vocal rest

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Just as Jon Pardi is gearing up for a return to touring after the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns, he’s hit a minor roadblock: The singer has been placed on vocal rest until July.

Jon’s social media update says it all: He’s posted a photo showing him holding up a sign with a frowning face on it, and he’s got a sad face to match.

“For the first time in my life I have been ordered by the doctor to go on on vocal rest and it is NOT EASY!!” he wrote in the caption of his post. “All shows through end of June will be rescheduled. We really appreciate the support and understanding. I promise to do my part and stay as healthy as possible to continue singing and performing.”

Several of Jon’s country pals offered their sympathies in the comments section of his post. “Lonesome fiddle blues, bro,” wrote Dierks Bentley. “Hate that for you,” added Brothers Osborne’s TJ Osborne.

“WE JUST GOT STARTED!” sympathized Kane Brown, offering Jon the consolation prize of coming out on the road to hang out with him during his mandated down time.

Per the singer’s website, Jon’s summer touring schedule now begins July 1 in Durant, Oklahoma. He’ll keep busy at amphitheaters, fairs and festivals throughout the rest of the summer and into the fall.

