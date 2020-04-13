Jon Pardi to send "Gratitunes" to Vanderbilt Medical Center staff this week

Vanderbilt University Medical Center

The newest group of artists who will donate "Gratitunes" to the healthcare workers on the front lines of COVID-19 has been announced.

Jon Pardi is one of the many artists who's participating in the program this week by sharing a video of himself performing an uplifting song. He also provides words of support to the medical professionals at Nashville's Vanderbilt University Medical Center, thanking them for their tireless efforts.

Parmalee, Joe Nichols, "Make Him Wait" singer Abby Anderson, duo Seaforth, trio Temecula Roadand more are also sending Gratitunes this week.

You can contribute your own "Gratitunes" to the consumer-generated playlist that's being streamed to the staff at the hospital and COVID-19 VUMC Assessment Sites.

The program began on National Doctors' Day on March 30, inspiring many other country stars such as Brad Paisley, Thomas Rhett and Lauren Alaina to send messages of gratitude to those working selflessly to keep others safe during the pandemic.

