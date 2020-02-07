Jon Pardi will host a motorcycle ride and headlining set to benefit ACM Lifting Lives

Preston Leatherman

Preston LeathermanNo “Heartache Medication” necessary: For the price of a $500 donation to ACM Lifting Lives, Jon Pardi fans will be able to ride along as the singer hosts the Motorcycle Ride and Concert in Las Vegas this spring.

Taking place on Friday, April 3, leading up to the 55th annual ACM Awards, the ride will kick off at Stoney’s Rockin’ Country, winding its way through a scenic, hour-long motorcycle ride through rural Nevada. A limited number of free loaner Indian Motorcycles will be available for those who don’t bring their own bike, and there are no restrictions on what kinds of motorcycles are welcome in the ride.

To top it all off, the ride will conclude back at Stoney’s, where Jon will headline a special acoustic set. The event also includes performances from Randy Houser, Taylor Young and surprise special guests.

Fans can register to ride -- the $500 ticket benefits the ACM’s charitable arm, ACM Lifting Lives, and also covers all food and beverages.

Jon recently notched his fourth chart-topping hit with the title track off his new album, Heartache Medication. His duet with Thomas Rhett, “Beer Can’t Fix,” is currently climbing the charts.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.