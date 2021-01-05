Jon Pardi's new single compels him "Tequila Little Time"

ABC

Jon Pardi is ready “Tequila Little Time” with his new single.

The mariachi-infused song is the third single from Jon’s 2019 album, Heartache Medication, following the chart-topping title track and “Ain’t Always the Cowboy,” which reached the top five on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

Jon describes the play-on-words number as a “fun song” that’s tailor-made for summertime.

“I feel like this goes great on a boat, a lake or pool and just any kind of atmosphere of having a good time,” he explains. “It’s about picking up a girl that’s down and maybe, maybe we want to do a shot of tequila? There’s no answer, but maybe. She starts feeling better, and it’s fun. It’s just a fun song.”

Jon wrapped up 2020 by releasing his EP of cover songs, Rancho Fiesta Sessions, in August, and tying the knot with his wife, Summer, in November.

