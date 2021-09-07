Jordan Davis and wife Kristen welcome their new son, Locklan Joseph

Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Jordan Davis is a dad again! The singer and his wife, Kristen, welcomed their second child, son Locklan Joseph, into the world on Saturday, September 4. Jordan announced the news over the weekend on social media.

Locklan is the little brother to Jordan and Kristen’s daughter, Eloise Larkin, who is 21 months old.

“God is good…,” Jordan wrote. “Locklan Joseph arrived yesterday, and he is perfect. Kristen is the toughest person I’ve ever met and she did such an amazing job getting him here. Momma and baby are both doing great and I am so blessed to get to be Locklan and Eloise’s Dad.”

Jordan previously acknowledged his daughter would have to get used to having a baby in the house.

“It’s going to be a bit of a transition for her,” Jordan told People. “We’ve been trying to read books to her about becoming a big sister, but she cares more about looking at the pictures than really listening to what’s going on.”

Jordan is currently enjoying a top-30 hit with “Buy Dirt,” a collaboration with Luke Bryan. The song is the title track of his latest album, released in May.

