Jordan Davis heads to 'Carolina, California' with cover of Jo Dee Messina hit

ABC/Image Group LAJordan Davis is lending his voice to a beloved 90s country hit.

The rising star has released a cover of Jo Dee Messina's "Heads Carolina, Tails California." He gives the song a breezy vibe with a plucking banjo layered with synthesized claps and a hint of mandolin in the background.

Jordan's voice shines and gives the song a laid-back flair as he sings, "Heads Carolina, tails California/Somewhere greener, somewhere warmer/Up in the mountains, down by the ocean/Where don't matter long as we're goin.'"

“I’ve loved ‘Heads Carolina, Tails California’ since I was a kid,” Jordan says. "I wanted to throw a different spin on the tempo and production of the song as I think there are so many interpretations when you have lyrics and music this strong. It was fun to take it on."

The song was originally released in 1996 as Jo Dee's debut single. It reached number two on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and has become one of her career-defining hits.

Jordan's cover is available exclusively on Amazon Music. His current single, "Slow Dance in a Parking Lot," is in the top 20 on the country charts.

