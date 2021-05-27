Jordan Davis is launching his headlining, 17-date Buy Dirt Tour in September

MCA Nashville

Just days after releasing his Buy Dirt EP, Jordan Davis has revealed plans for a headlining fall 2021 club tour that takes its name from the project. The Buy Dirt Tour launches September 9 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and runs through mid-December.

Joining him on tour will be rising country group Seaforth as well as Mackenzie Porter, the latter of whom currently has a duet with Dustin Lynch, called “Thinking ‘Bout You,” climbing the country charts.

Tickets for the shows are on sale now. You can pick up yours on Jordan’s website.

Speaking of all-star collabs, the title track of Jordan’s EP — and the song that lends its name to his tour — is a duet with none other than Luke Bryan. Jordan and Luke will perform that song during the June 1 episode of NBC’s Today.

It’s been an exciting few weeks for Jordan, who had some personal news to share along with his new music and touring plans. He and his wife, Kristen, are expecting their second child, a baby boy. He’ll continue to juggle music and family as the year progresses: The singer recently told People that his wife’s due date is in September, the same month that his tour is slated to begin.

