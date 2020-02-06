Jordan Davis is the newest ambassador for the Ryan Seacrest Foundation

Ryan Seacrest Foundation

Ryan Seacrest FoundationJordan Davis may already be busy with his current headlining Trouble Town Tour, but he has just announced yet another exciting project. He has been named an ambassador for the Ryan Seacrest Foundation, a non-profit that works to inspire youth through entertainment and education.

In his new role as ambassador, the “Take it From Me” singer has already gotten to work. Jordan has recently visited four Seacrest Studios, including children’s hospitals in California, Georgia and Tennessee.

He also launched an online auction via Charitybuzz, with all proceeds benefiting the Foundation. Fans can bid to win a special meet-and-greet and behind-the-scenes experience at one of Jordan’s tour stops.

“I am beyond honored to be the newest ambassador for the Ryan Seacrest Foundation,” the singer reflects. “It’s been so rewarding to visit all the different hospitals all over the country and spend time with the amazing kids and their families as well as the incredible doctors and nurses. They are all fighters and I hope I can bring them just a little joy with my music.”

