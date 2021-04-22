Jordan Davis joins Hailey Whitters for “The Ride” duet on the latest “CMT Campfire Sessions” episode

Harper Smith

Hailey Whitters takes the spotlight during the latest installment of “CMT Campfire Sessions,” a digital series from CMT that launched in January. Each episode features a different artist offering up-close-and-personal acoustic performances in a traditional campfire setting.

For her set, Hailey invited a small handful of collaborators to join her around the fire, including duet partner Jordan Davis. Jordan teams up with Hailey for “The Ride,” a duet on the latter artist’s recently released deluxe album, Living the Dream.

Also featured is Brent Cobb, Hailey’s songwriting partner and longtime friend, who joins her for another duet, “Glad to Be Here.”

Brent and Jordan are just two of Hailey’s duet partners on Living the Dream, which also features collaborations with Little Big Town, Trisha Yearwood and more.

