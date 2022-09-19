Jordan Davis offers preview of new song, “Midnight Crisis”

MCA Nashville

Jordan Davis has a “Midnight Crisis.”

The hitmaker is debuting a new song called “Midnight Crisis” on Friday, and he’s sharing a teaser of with fans. During a show at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin, over the weekend, Jordan performed the song live for the first time with duet partner Danielle Bradbery.

The country track finds the singers reminiscing about a lost relationship.

“I’m wide awake and playing back our history/Ain’t never felt nothing like this/This is a midnight crisis,” they sing in a video showing them performing onstage.

“Midnight Crisis” arrives as Jordan’s current single, “What My World Spins Around,” is climbing the top 20 on country radio.

Jordan continues to travel as part of Luke Combs‘ Middle of Somewhere Tour through December 10.

