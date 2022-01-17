Jordan Davis performs “Buy Dirt” at fans’ wedding

ABC

Jordan Davis made one happy couple even happier by performing at their wedding.

After making his debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Friday, Jordan headed over to New Jersey to perform “Buy Dirt,” his hit collaboration with Luke Bryan, at the wedding of fans Claudia and JD.

“So we just wrapped up at Jimmy Fallon. There’s a wedding in New Jersey and the first dance song is ‘Buy Dirt.’ They had a DJ playing it, but we’re only 35 minutes away so we are going over to play the first dance song live,” Jordan explains in a video as they drive to the venue.

The video includes footage of Jordan rehearsing the song as he walks around the gorgeous ballroom before serenading the bride and groom with an acoustic rendition of “Buy Dirt,” the couple singing the lyrics to each other as they share their first dance. Jordan finishes the performance by congratulating the new husband and wife as the crowd cheers.

“Buy Dirt” is currently at #3 on country radio. Jordan is currently on the road opening for Dierks Bentley on his Beers on Me Tour.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.