Jordan Davis says singing with Luke Bryan on “Buy Dirt” is a “bucket list thing”

MCA Nashville

When Jordan Davis wrote “Buy Dirt,” he originally had Luke Bryan in mind to pitch it to. But once the song was complete, Jordan knew he had to be a part of it, instead turning it into a collaboration with Luke.

“I didn’t know when we were going to release songs again, and I knew Luke was looking for songs. I was like, ‘Guys, let’s write something in that vein.’ And then we finished it and I was like, ‘Alright, I can’t let this song go.’ But I also couldn’t get Luke singing on it out of my mind,” Jordan explains of the process writing with his brother Jacob Davis, and Matt and Josh Jenkins. “So I sent him a text message a couple of days after we finished it, asked him if he wanted to be a part of it, and I’m grateful he said yes. It’s just special.”

Luke has previously expressed that while he’s honored to be a part of “Buy Dirt,” he believes Jordan should get the praise for writing the humble song. Jordan says having Luke sing with him is a “bucket list” moment, praising the superstar for elevating the song that’s so meaningful to him.

“Let’s be real, I do think ‘Buy Dirt’s’ a special song, and I’m a little biased. But Luke brings that thing to it that like hammers it home, and it was just as much a bucket list thing for me to have a song out with Luke,” he shares. “It’s better with Luke on it, and I truly believe that.”

“Buy Dirt” is nearing the #1 spot on country radio. It’s featured on Jordan’s 2021 EP of the same name.

