Jordan Davis shares snippet of new single “No Time Soon”

ABC

Jordan Davis just gave fans a taste of some new music. The singer shared a snippet of the new tune “No Time Soon” on Instagram ahead of Friday’s release.

“Tonight I’m like a freight train/ I’m rolling home to you. My heart like a matchbook/ and your kiss is a fuse,” he sings in the clip. “The world’s gonna have to kick that door in if it wants in this room/ So lay down I’m ‘bout to love you/ and I ain’t stopping no time soon.”

The track is the latest song Jordan’s releasing from his upcoming sophomore album, Blue Bird Days, which is set to drop February 17.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.