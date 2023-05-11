Jordan Davis talks ACM nomination, performance, Kristen’s “last hurrah”

Nathan Congleton/NBC

Jordan Davis is up for Male Artist of the Year at the 2023 ACM Awards. Though this is his first time receiving a nod in that category, he’s already planned where to keep the trophy, should he win.

“It’s going front and center,” Jordan tells ABC Audio. “It’s going to be right there in the front. Truly, to come away with this award would be really, really special. There’s been a lot of really talented artists and artists that I’ve looked up to that have won this one. So to win this would be awesome.”

In addition to being nominated, Jordan’s also got a performance spot, which arrived as a pleasant surprise after the nomination.

“It was kind of a last-minute add-on, which I’m super grateful for. I think some things got shifted around in the show and they had a spot open up,” shares the “Next Thing You Know” singer. “I was on the couch watching basketball expecting to just come down here and present and be nominated. And they offered me that and I jumped at it.”

Regardless of whether or not Jordan wins, he’s excited about all the parties and hangouts that’ll happen at the ACMs, especially with his pregnant wife, Kristen, along for her final outing before giving birth.

“She’s like five weeks out,” Jordan reveals. “So this is her last hurrah before we keep her at home until [the] baby comes. Hey, what better way to do it than here at the ACMs?”

The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards, hosted by Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, streams live on Prime Video Thursday, May 11, at 7 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.