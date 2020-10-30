Josh Turner nabs two 2x platinum RIAA plaques for “Would You Go With Me” and “Why Don’t We Just Dance”

UMG Nashville

Josh Turner has ended this week on a high note, as he heads into the weekend with two brand-new RIAA 2x platinum certifications.



The new plaques are awarded to two of his biggest career hits, 2006’s “Would You Go With Me” and 2010’s “Why Don’t We Just Dance.” Both songs were multi-week chart-topping singles, and Josh’s wife, Jennifer, surprised him with the certifications at the end of a livestream event celebrating the singer’s newest album, Country State of Mind.



“There we go!” Josh said with a smile, jutting his thumb toward the plaque for “Why Don’t We Just Dance.” “I might not dance, but I can sell records, apparently. Wow.”

Elsewhere in the hour-long livestream, Josh discusses the making of Country State of Mind, a cover project in which the singer pays homage to the legendary likes of Randy Travis, Johnny Cash, John Anderson, Vern Gosdin and Hank Williams.



To help him create the project, he enlisted fellow stars such as Runaway June, Chris Janson and many more duet partners. Country State of Mind came out in August.







By Carena Liptak

