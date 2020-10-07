Josh Turner throws it back to the ‘90s with a Club Dance-inspired “I Can Tell by the Way You Dance” video

MCA Nashville

Josh Turner is giving fans ‘90s flashbacks with the new music video for his cover of Vern Gosdin’s “I Can Tell by the Way You Dance.”



The clip takes its inspiration from ‘90s country TV program Club Dance, a show that followed real-life amateur dancers through a variety of line dances, swing and more styles. With its vintage feel and cast members decked out in ‘90s-wear, it’s tempting to believe that Josh is using found footage — until the singer steps out onstage, performing his new version of the track.

“I Can Tell by the Way You Dance” comes off of Josh’s new album, Country State of Mind. An ode to the artists that the singer cites as his “Mount Rushmore of Country Music,” the album is full of Josh’s take on classic country songs.



Many of the artists he covers, like Johnny Cash and Hank Williams, have well-established legacies. Others, like Vern, have been lost to time a little bit, but the singer says he hopes to introduce a new generation of listeners to the music he loves.



“I’ve always felt [‘I Can Tell by the Way You Dance’] was ahead of its time and never got the attention it deserved,” Josh admits. “I did it in my sets when I first started out, and I’ve always wanted to give it a modern spin. I’m so thankful I got to meet Vern a couple of times, and I hope I did him proud on this one.”

Josh’s music video was filmed at Music City venue The Nashville Palace.

By Carena Liptak

