Sometimes I worry for my daughter and grandchildren. Read the full story here

@GavinNewsom Please watch this video of me getting attacked at my front door less than 72-hrs ago. The man who attacked me was released this morning because the judge, Christine Van Aken believes that this man is not a danger to our community. PLEASE SAVE OUR CITY!! #savesf pic.twitter.com/XGzmtSLQpP

— Paneez Kosarianfard (@paneezkosarian) August 15, 2019