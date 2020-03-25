Judge calls for second expert to evaluate Austin Harrouff in deadly face-biting attack

A judge in Florida has granted a motion to have a second mental health expert evaluate Austin Harrouff who is accused of fatally attacking a couple outside their home and chewing off part of the man’s face back in August of 2016.

Earlier this month, a health expert for the state agreed with a defense expert’s assessment that Harrouff was insane when he attacked the couple.

Circuit Court Judge Sherwood Bauer Jr. said this will be the only time he’ll grant permission for prosecutors to have a second expert evaluate Harrouff, who was 19 when the attacks happened.