Judge Delays Trial for Alleged Wellington Killer Clown

A Palm Beach County judge is delaying the Wellington Killer Clown trial by four months.

The murder trial involving Sheila Keen Warren was set to begin at the end of January, now jury selection is set to begin May 29th per the judge’s decision Friday.

The judge also denied Keen Warren’s request to be declared “indigent,” which means she will be required to pay her own legal fees.

State prosecutors filed a motion earlier this month that Keen Warren falsified her indigent status by recently transferring hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash and assets to her husband. Her attorney, Richard Lubin, argued the defense team needs more time.

The judge granted a two-week extension. Meanwhile, Keen Warren, who is charged with murder, sat across the courtroom.

Keen Warren is accused of dressing up as a clown and shooting 40-year-old Marlene Warren in the face when she answered the door at her Wellington home in 1990.

Investigators say the clown wearing an orange wig, a red nose and painted on white makeup.

Keen Warren eventually ended up marrying Warren’s husband. In 2014,

DNA testing connected samples of her hair with hair found in an orange wig and blood to the slaying.

Due to the complexity of the 29-year-old case, Lubin said under no circumstances will they be ready to start Jan. 31, 2021.

