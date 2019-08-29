Judge Ends Criminal Case Against Jeffrey Epstein

A judge has officially ended the criminal case against financier and former Palm Beach resident Jeffrey Epstein.

U.S. District Judge Richard Berman granted prosecutors’ request on Thursday to dismiss charges against Epstein, after he hanged himself in jail on August 10 while awaiting his sex trafficking trial.

Berman’s ruling comes after a hearing he held on Tuesday, at which sixteen women detailed how Epstein allegedly abused them. They said that he used his financial power and social circle of famous people to make the women vulnerable to sexual attacks that sometimes lasted for years.

Meanwhile, Attorney General William Barr says the Justice Department plans to pursue the individuals who enabled Epstein to carry out the sex attacks.