Judge Grants Asylum to Cuban Airport Worker Who Stowed Away on Miami-Bound Flight

A Cuban man who fled his native Havana after stowing away on a recent flight to South Florida was granted political asylum this week.

According to reports, workers at Miami International Airport discovered 26-year-old Yunier García Duarte hiding in the cargo hold of a Swift Airlines plane that landed on August 16.

He had been working as a baggage handler at José Martí International Airport in Cuba, and was wearing his blue employee shirt, badge and blue jeans.

Duarte told authorities that he feared for his life if he was deported back to Cuba, and that his family was unaware of his plans to sneak onto the plane and leave to the United States.

He said, “I risked my life. I hope they welcome me. If they deport me, they’ll torture me.”

Duarte remains in custody at the Krome Detention Center in south Miami-Dade County. On Tuesday afternoon, a judge granted him asylum.

Attorney Willy Allen explained, “This case was won by Yunier himself, his testimony was solid and I have rarely seen a young man with his experience, explaining what it is like to live in Cuba.”

A rafter crisis in 1994 led to more than 30,000 Cubans leaving the island using rafts and vessels, resulting in the “wet foot, dry foot policy,” which allowed Cubans who reached U.S. soil to stay. Those who were intercepted at sea were sent back.

President Barack Obama lifted that policy in January 2017, just before he left office. As with other migrants who arrive illegally, Cubans are now repatriated.