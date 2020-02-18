Judge Holds Special Hearing in Roger Stone Case Today

A federal judge has ordered a special hearing for today in the Roger Stone case.

The longtime Trump adviser and Broward resident is set for sentencing Thursday on seven felony counts including lying to investigators and witness tampering.

According to Politico, U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson issued the order after prosecutors abruptly quit the case.

Also, some legal expert say there is enough evidence of jury bias to warrant a new trial for Roger Stone.

Stone Juror attacked Donald Trump, Jr. in a tweet before trial. Totally unbiased I’m sure. Roger Stone jury reportedly stacked with leftist activists; Obama-appointed judge allegedly ignored https://t.co/EDgdEbhlCC — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) February 17, 2020

The four-member prosecution withdrew after Attorney General Bill Barr overrode their recommendation of a seven to nine year sentence for Stone. President Trump’s tweets ripping Stone’s prosecution have sparked claims of political interference in the justice system.