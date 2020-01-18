Judge says mothers confession may be used against Palm Beach County mother accused of dumping baby

A judge says that a confession made by 35-year-old Rafaelle Alessandra Carbalho Sousa will be allowed at trial.

Sousa is accused of abandoning her newborn baby in a dumpster in suburban Boca Raton last year, a Palm Beach County judge says.

Judge Kirk Volker ruled that the confession made will be allowed at trial.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said Sousa told investigators she delivered a baby girl on May 8, 2019, then wrapped the newborn in a plastic bag and put her in a dumpster at an apartment complex near Boca Entrada Blvd.

Sousa’s lawyers wanted her confession to PBSO detectives thrown out, arguing that Sousa was not read her Miranda rights properly before speaking with detectives.

Prosecutors argued it wasn’t necessary to give Sousa her Miranda rights at the time.

Sousa has pleaded not guilty to attempted felony murder and child abuse.