Judge Sets Hearing for Epstein Accusers to Speak

The judge who is presiding over the federal sex trafficking charges against former Palm Beach resident Jeffrey Epstein has invited the late financier’s accusers and their lawyers to attend a hearing next week.

U.S. District Judge Richard Berman said on Wednesday that he will hold a brief hearing on Tuesday, August 27, to consider prosecutors’ request to dismiss the indictment, since the 66-year-old Epstein killed himself in prison on August 10.

Berman believes the public may have an interest in the legal process that surrounds dismissal of charges. He had ordered Epstein to be held without bail after two accusers requested that the financier remain behind bars.

Prosecutors and Epstein’s lawyers will have an opportunity to speak at the hearing, as will accusers and their attorneys.

Epstein had been awaiting his trial, which was set to begin in June of 2020, on sex trafficking charges involving underage girls that allegedly took place between 2002 and 2005 at his homes in Palm Beach and New York.