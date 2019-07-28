Judge Throws Out Penalties for Local Governments that Approve Gun Regulations

A circuit court judge in Leon County, Florida struck down a state law late last week that had threatened tough penalties if city and county officials approve gun regulations.

Since 1987, Florida has barred cities and counties from passing regulations that are more strict than state firearms laws.

However, in 2011, lawmakers approved a series of penalties that local governments and officials could face if they circumvent the ban.

Local governments around the state challenged the 2011 law after last year’s shooting in Parkland.

Leon County Circuit Judge Charles Dodson issued a 15-page ruling on Friday, stating that he found the law unconstitutional on numerous grounds.

The ruling affects the 2011 changes that created the penalties for violating the 1987 “preemption law,” as it is called.

For example, the 2011 law states that local officials could face fines up to $5,000, as well as potential removal from office. In addition, members of the public and organizations could receive damages of up to $100,000 and attorney fees if they successfully sue local governments about violations.

Dodson’s ruling addresses “legislative immunity,” which protects local government officials’ decision-making processes. He also refers to the constitutional separation of powers, since judges could be asked to rule on penalizing local officials. He writes, “Because local governments must have what amount to small legislatures, and because courts cannot interfere in legislative processes, neither this court, nor any other court in Florida, can enforce the civil penalty provisions (of the law) against local legislators.”

He considered three lawsuits, involving 30 cities, three counties and more than 70 elected officials, in arriving at his ruling.

Lawyers for Governor Ron DeSantis, Attorney General Ashley Moody, and the National Rifle Association wanted Dodson to uphold the penalties.

The NRA argued last March, “(It) is a bedrock principle of American constitutional law that local governments have no legal authority to defy the will of their creator: the state. Local governments are creatures of the state subject to whatever limitations on their power that the state sees fit to impose consistent with the federal or Florida Constitution, and here, the state has seen fit to penalize local usurpation of the Legislature’s sovereign power.”

On the other hand, attorneys for the cities and the counties wrote in February that local governments have been asked to take actions such as requiring procedures or documentation to ensure compliance with background checks and waiting periods for gun purchases, as well as requiring reporting of failed background checks. They add that local governments did not act on those requests due to the “severe chilling effect” of the preemption law and penalties.

Their statement reads, “By both incentivizing ideological lawsuits and imposing severe penalties on local elected officials and governments, the statute intimidates officials, preventing them from passing even constituent-supported ordinances they generally believe are not preempted. The chilling effect of local officials’ abilities to do their job has cascading, adverse effects on plaintiffs’ speech, association, petition and instruction rights.”