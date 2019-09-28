Judge will not dismiss prosecutor in Parkland shooter case

A Florida judge is refusing to take the lead prosecutor off of the case of confessed Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz.

In her ruling Thursday, the Broward County judge said Cruz does not have any right to choose the prosecutor in his case.

Cruz’s public defenders had asked to remove State Attorney Michael Satz for refusing to consider anything other than the death penalty for Cruz and allegedly calling Cruz “evil” and worse than serial killer Ted Bundy.

Cruz is accused of killing 17 people during the Valentine’s Day 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Defense attorneys have said Cruz would plead guilty to killing 17 people at the Parkland high school in exchange for life in prison.

He is set to go to trial on capital murder charges in January 2020 and could get the death penalty if convicted.

Related content: