Jupiter Man Charged with Murder in Wife’s Disappearance

A resident of the Abacoa community in Jupiter is facing murder charges in his wife’s disappearance.

Jupiter Police say 43-year-old David Anthony is being held in jail in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

Police arrested him on Tuesday on charges of second degree murder and kidnapping.

Courtesy: Jupiter Police Department/Facebook

Jupiter Police say they have been unable to find his wife, 51-year-old Gretchen Anthony. She was last seen on March 20 at her home on Sunshine Drive in the Mallory Creek neighborhood of Abacoa.

Police shared a photo of a 2016 Nissan Frontier and a dark blue Mini Cooper/Clubman that may have been used in the crime.

They are asking anyone with information to call (561) 741-2235.

