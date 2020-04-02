Jupiter Man Charged with Murder in Wife’s Disappearance

A resident of the Abacoa community in Jupiter is facing murder charges in his wife’s disappearance.
Jupiter Police say 43-year-old David Anthony is being held in jail in Las Cruces, New Mexico.
Police arrested him on Tuesday on charges of second degree murder and kidnapping.
Jupiter Police say they have been unable to find his wife, 51-year-old Gretchen Anthony. She was last seen on March 20 at her home on Sunshine Drive in the Mallory Creek neighborhood of Abacoa.
Investigators say the evidence they have gathered suggests that she was the victim of a homicide, and they believe her husband is responsible for the crime.
Police shared a photo of a 2016 Nissan Frontier and a dark blue Mini Cooper/Clubman that may have been used in the crime.
They are asking anyone with information to call (561) 741-2235.