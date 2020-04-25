Jupiter man opens fire on police officers during 15-hour standoff

A Jupiter man has been arrested after he opened fire on officers during a 15-hour police standoff Friday afternoon.

The Jupiter Police Department said officers responded to a domestic violence call with shots fired in the 6100 block of Hollywood Street around 10:20 p.m. Thursday.

When police arrived to the home, they found the female victim and her husband, 62-year-old Donald Liberman.

Police say Liberman was armed and threatened to harm his wife and the officers on the scene. Liberman’s wife was safely removed, but Liberman refused to cooperate with officers.

JPD said Liberman barricaded himself inside the home with his weapons, and continued to threaten officers on the scene.

The Hostage Negotiation Team and SWAT members arrived to the scene in attempt to negotiate with Liberman. As SWAT members broke through the front door, Liberman started shooting at officers. No officers were injured.

After 15 hours SWAT members were able to take Liberman into custody. Liberman suffered a minor injury, police said.

Liberman is being charged with domestic aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest without violence, corruption by threat on a public official, and attempted homicide on a law enforcement officer.