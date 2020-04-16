Jupiter Medical Center Temporarily Furloughs 50 Employees, Reduces Management Pay Due to COVID-19

Jupiter Medical Center said Wednesday they have temporarily furloughed some employees due to the economic downturn related to the coronavirus.

The hospital’s management explained they are experiencing a historically low amount of patients due to the cancellation of nonessential medical and elective surgical procedures.

That action was part of an executive order from Gov. Ron DeSantis on March 9, as well as recommendations released by the American College of Surgeons on March 13.

As a result, the hospital temporarily furloughed 50 administrative and support positions on Wednesday. The hospital’s total workforce includes 1,883 employees.

The hospital added that “unprecedented economic realities” have developed as the public avoids medical offices due to social distancing, along with the high cost of treating COVID-19 patients.

“Until the Department of Health’s Executive Order, which ceases all ‘non-medically’ necessary surgical procedures expires on May 9, 2020, as well as the important public health concerns posed by the COVID-19 pandemic have passed, we will continue to dynamically flex the work schedules and hours of clinical staff in accordance with patient needs,” said Dr. Amit Rastogi, the president and chief executive officer of Jupiter Medical Center, in a written statement.

Jupiter Medical Center says the furloughs will not affect patient care.

In addition, Rastogi will take a voluntary 30 percent reduction in his salary. Other senior leaders will take a 20 percent reduction in their pay, while director-level positions will reduce their compensation by 10 percent.