Jupiter Police Still Searching for Teen Suspected of Fleeing a Traffic Stop

Jupiter police are searching every vehicle leaving Jupiter Island along North Beach Road in attempt to locate a suspect, 18-year-old Ivann Powell, involved in a car chase Sunday morning.

At approximately 10 a.m., Jupiter police attempted to make a traffic stop on a suspected intoxicated/wreckless driver.

The vehicle came to a stop and an officer made contact with the driver, who didn’t want to give up his license or insurance information.

When the officer turned around, the vehicle sped off.

At one point, he let a 17 year-old female passenger out of the car.

Police chased him and claim he attempted to ram a Tequesta Police officer’s vehicle.

Then the car crashed and Powell fled on foot.

Police are still trying to find him.

There were no reported injuries, according to police. The only charges currently against Powell are traffic-related.