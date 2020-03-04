Jupiter’s Bachelorette Star Tyler Cameron’s Mom Dies of Brain Aneurysm

Jupiter resident and pseudo mayor, Andrea Hermann Cameron is know for being the and mother of “Bachelorette” contestant Tyler Cameron.

She died unexpectedly this week at the age of 55 of a catastrophic brain aneurysm.

Andrea Cameron was a “staple” of Jupiter, Tyler said. She moved to Palm Beach County in her late teens after her childhood in Schaumburg, Ill., near Chicago, he said.

Always joking that she was a mermaid in a past life, Andrea loved Jupiter’s proximity to the ocean. She had a regular beach spot where she’d go with her dogs, Austin said.

“That was her safe space,” he said. “That was where she would go to unwind.”

Growing up, Tyler remembered, she’d regularly hold parties at her house on Marlin Drive. People joked that she should run for mayor, he said.

Since her death, there’s been an outpouring of support for the Cameron family, Tyler said. That’s proof of how big of an impact his mom had on his hometown and beyond, he said.

“She was a mom to so many.”