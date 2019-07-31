Jupiter’s Tyler C is Bachelorette’s Go to Guy

Drama, drama, drama…Season 15 of the Bachelorette is a wrap with Hannah’s ring finger empty.

This week’s two-night blockbuster finale came to a close last night, and – spoiler alert – so did Hannah’s relationship with Jed Wyatt.

After taking both him and Tyler Cameron to meet her family in Greece, Jed’s ex-girlfriend decided to drop a bombshell.

She claimed they were still together while he was on the show.

That ended their engagement and before last night was over, fans got to see Hannah ask Jupiter resident, Tyler out on a date.

We’ll see where it goes from here.

Hannah should have listened to her parents who made it clear, Tyler is the man.