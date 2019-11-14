Jury Begins Deliberating in Roger Stone Trial

(Washington D.C.) — Jurors are beginning deliberations to decide whether Broward resident, Roger Stone lied to Congress.

The case went to the jury Wednesday after prosecutors and attorneys for the Republican operative gave their closing arguments.

Stone faces seven charges over what he might have known about the release of Democratic campaign information by WikiLeaks during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Stone, who did not take the stand in his own defense, is charged with witness tampering, obstruction of justice and lying to Congress.

The 67-year-old Trump ally could face prison time if convicted. Stone has denied knowing about the WikiLeaks’ releases ahead of time and he has pleaded not guilty.

Stone was arrested by heavily armed SWAT agents at his home in Broward County. The raid scared his wife who is hard of hearing. The raid was captured by CNN’s camera crew who happened to be on the scene at the time of the take down.